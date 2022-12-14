This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Winds s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …