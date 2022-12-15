Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
