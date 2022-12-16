This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
