Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
