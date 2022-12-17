 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

