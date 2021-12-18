 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert