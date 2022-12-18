Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
