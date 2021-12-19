 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

