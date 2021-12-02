 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

