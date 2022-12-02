Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.