For the drive home in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchbu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…