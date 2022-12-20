Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.