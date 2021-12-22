 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert