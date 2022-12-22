 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

