Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.