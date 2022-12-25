Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
