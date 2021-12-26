This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
