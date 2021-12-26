 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

