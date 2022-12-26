 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert