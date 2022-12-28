Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.