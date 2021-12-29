 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

