Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
