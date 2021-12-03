 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

