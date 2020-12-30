Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
