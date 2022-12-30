Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.