Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

