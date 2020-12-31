For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
