Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is callin…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchbu…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…