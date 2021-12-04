 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

