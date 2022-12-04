This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The foreca…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.