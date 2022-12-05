 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

