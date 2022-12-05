Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
