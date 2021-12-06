 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert