This evening in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
