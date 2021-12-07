Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
