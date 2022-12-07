This evening in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 5…
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.