Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

