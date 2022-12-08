Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
