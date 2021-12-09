 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

