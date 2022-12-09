This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 5…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The for…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.