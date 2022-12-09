 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

