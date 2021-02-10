 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

