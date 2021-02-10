For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 1…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahea…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degr…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect…