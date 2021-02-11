Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.