Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.