Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lynchburg Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.