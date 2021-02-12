Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lynchburg Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
