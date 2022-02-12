 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

