Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should…