Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening in Lynchburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degr…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in L…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …