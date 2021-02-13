 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

