This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds l…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear …
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…