Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

