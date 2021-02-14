 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert