Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.