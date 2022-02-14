Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
