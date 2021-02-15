For the drive home in Lynchburg: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
