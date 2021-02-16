 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

