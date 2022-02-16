Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds l…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is ca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted …
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …