Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.