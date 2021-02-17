Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
