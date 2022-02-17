 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

