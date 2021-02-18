 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Periods of light freezing rain and drizzle. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

