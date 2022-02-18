 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert