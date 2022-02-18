Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
